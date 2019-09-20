Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,388,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the previous session’s volume of 5,840,518 shares.The stock last traded at $1.63 and had previously closed at $1.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Office Depot from $2.00 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Get Office Depot alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $890.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Office Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Office Depot by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 331,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $5,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Office Depot by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 453,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 72,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Office Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.