Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.38

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $4.08. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 9,799 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 19,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $98,750.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,688.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.39% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

