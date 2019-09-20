ODEM (ODE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.25 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. ODEM has a market cap of $26.25 million and approximately $561,655.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODEM has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00208386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.01206665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00093161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017548 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020809 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,308,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

