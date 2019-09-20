Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has been given a $80.00 price objective by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

OXY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,620,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,375 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

