Oasis City (OSC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $751,844.00

Oasis City (CURRENCY:OSC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Oasis City has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Oasis City token can currently be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Hotbit and BitForex. Oasis City has a market capitalization of $107.13 million and $751,844.00 worth of Oasis City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000256 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oasis City Profile

OSC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2013. Oasis City’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,123,389,036 tokens. Oasis City’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis City’s official message board is medium.com/@oasiscity . Oasis City’s official website is www.oasiscity.io/en

Buying and Selling Oasis City

Oasis City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

