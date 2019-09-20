NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given a $125.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) received a $125.00 price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,020,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $490,104,000 after buying an additional 3,324,672 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

