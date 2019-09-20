Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.23

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $12.42. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 7,158 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.
Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Company Profile (NYSE:NKG)
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
