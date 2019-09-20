Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.23

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $12.42. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 7,158 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 367.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 388,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,077 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the first quarter valued at $2,402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 47,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 during the second quarter valued at $255,000.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Company Profile (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

