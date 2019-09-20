NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 33.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 6.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 646.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 457,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.83. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $65,012.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $188,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,220 shares of company stock worth $455,682. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.