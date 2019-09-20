NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $202,000 in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 211,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 184,535 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

LBTYK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.66. 318,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,684,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

