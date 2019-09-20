NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $195,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 133.5% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 391,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 223,576 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.9% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 33.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,663. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

