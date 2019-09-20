NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Raised to $39.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised NRG Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 758.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

