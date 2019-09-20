Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.42 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.65.

NVO stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $53.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,160,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,729,000 after acquiring an additional 344,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,229,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,778,000 after acquiring an additional 580,944 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $283,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

