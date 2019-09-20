Novacoin (NVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $906,820.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $906,820.00 and approximately $907.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00032060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002812 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00147132 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000849 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,128.83 or 0.99460799 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001876 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

