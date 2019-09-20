Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

“We reiterate our Outperform rating and $35 PT, implying a 2020 yield of 7.4%. Overview: VNOM is acquiring 1,358 net royalty acres with 2Q19 production of 1,400 BOEPD for 5.2MM common units ($150MM transaction value) from Santa Elena Minerals (Private). The acreage has an average net revenue interest of 5.6% and is located primarily in two ranches in with FANG operating over 65% of the acreage. We note the seller will be subject to a 180-day lockup period.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $46.00 price objective on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $30.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

