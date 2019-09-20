Northern Trust Corp Purchases 77,634 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932,788 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $48,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 923,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,460,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. 5,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 24.22%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONB. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

