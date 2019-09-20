Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,872,616 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,811 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of UBS Group worth $45,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893,142 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,981,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,664,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,979,000 after acquiring an additional 252,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,398,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,818,000 after acquiring an additional 722,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,790,000 after acquiring an additional 194,105 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 54,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.20%. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

