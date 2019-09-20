Northern Trust Corp Has $47.12 Million Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.42% of Seattle Genetics worth $47,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 310.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 299.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,119,502.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,103 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,953 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,694. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.97. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

