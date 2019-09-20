Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997,514 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 689,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of Banco Bradesco worth $49,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,449,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,776 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,044,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,189 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2,114.8% during the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 4,352,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,500 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 992.2% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,020,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $25,482,000. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 316,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,598,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.58 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

