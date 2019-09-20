Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,717 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $46,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,801,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,782,000 after buying an additional 1,048,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,426,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,282,000 after buying an additional 624,611 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 712,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,593,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 678,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,804,000 after buying an additional 390,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,629. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $104.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 77.10% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. ValuEngine cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

