Northern Trust Corp Buys 12,295 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.19% of Cubic worth $44,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 240.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.59. 3,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,425. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $74.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Cubic in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

