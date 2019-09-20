Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.46% of Five9 worth $45,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 435.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 356,792 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 300.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 369,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,523,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $9,192,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $9,236,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,463,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 13,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $756,476.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,270.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,313 shares of company stock worth $16,110,875. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. 13,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.67, a P/E/G ratio of 137.33 and a beta of 0.58. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

