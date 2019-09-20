Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 48.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 41.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.23. 76,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

