Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 425 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.02. 21,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.42. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $188.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Nomura decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $101,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Bruckmann acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.69 per share, with a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,740,663.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

