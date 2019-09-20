Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,958 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 564.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 128,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 108,849 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,574,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,542,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $246.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.79.

Shares of PAYC traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.59. 12,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,347. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $107.46 and a 12-month high of $259.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total value of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

