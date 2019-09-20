Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 18.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 74,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 19.5% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,377. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other NiSource news, EVP Violet Sistovaris sold 40,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $1,178,209.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $357,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

