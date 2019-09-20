Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,188,000 after buying an additional 416,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,952,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,316,000 after buying an additional 1,620,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,612,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,119,000 after buying an additional 418,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,359,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,501,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,898,783.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,210,609.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,373.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,043 shares of company stock worth $3,290,586. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.87. 31,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,064. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus set a $68.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

