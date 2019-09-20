Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $312,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,247.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 305,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STWD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 887,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,190. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

