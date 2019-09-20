Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 94,400 YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YPF. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the second quarter worth about $112,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YPF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.24. 983,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,839. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. YPF SA has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). YPF had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Analysts predict that YPF SA will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YPF in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

