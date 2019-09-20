Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 138.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 20.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 30.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,945,000 after buying an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $264.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.15.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In related news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total value of $775,467.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,314 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,229. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

