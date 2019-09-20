Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after acquiring an additional 498,223 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 324.6% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,819,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 397,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 64,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 24.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other Alteryx news, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 76,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $9,974,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.53, for a total value of $234,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,698 shares of company stock valued at $18,816,004 in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AYX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 851,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average is $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.43, a PEG ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.53 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.16.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.