Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Down to $1.82

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.82. Noble shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 4,679,409 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Noble in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $1.00 target price on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. SEB Equities cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Noble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noble by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 713,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 118,526 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Noble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 294,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Noble by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

