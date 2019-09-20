Nike’s (NKE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a $100.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

“We expect China to be a major focus for management, both in regards to the current trade tensions and consumer demand in the region. NKE remains a global company, with a diverse sourcing, manufacturing, and selling footprint. While China remains a significant portion of the company’s manufacturing base and we expect the region to account for ~18% of Nike brand revenue in FY20E, we believe NKE is one the best positioned companies to navigate the current environment. Over the years, NKE has invested in and fostered a strong relationship with both the Chinese consumer and government, demonstrated by the robust growth over the past three years (added +$2.4bn in top line from FY16-FY19). While concerns are warranted given the size and the scope, we remain confident in NKE/management’s ability to drive continued outperformance.”,” Guggenheim’s analyst wrote.

Get Nike alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. Macquarie set a $89.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $88.13. 2,178,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,209. Nike has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Nike by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,345,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,941,000 after acquiring an additional 213,056 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,608,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 1,207.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 54,875 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.