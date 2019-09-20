Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 212.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,281,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,659 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $107,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. FMR LLC increased its position in Nike by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nike by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,583,000 after acquiring an additional 950,574 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,051. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $87.08. 4,120,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,209. The stock has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $84.78. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

