Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 481.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its stake in Nice by 0.9% in the second quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nice by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 80,749 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Nice in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nice in the second quarter valued at $372,502,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nice by 2.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.92.

Shares of NICE traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.82. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,101. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

