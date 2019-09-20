Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Upgraded at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXGN. KeyCorp raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

