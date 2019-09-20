New Century AIM VCT2 (LON:NCA2) Stock Price Up 23.8%

New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2)’s stock price rose 23.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.07 ($0.65).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.62. The company has a market cap of $2.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73.

About New Century AIM VCT2 (LON:NCA2)

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

