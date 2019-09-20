Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,533,893 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30,485 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 27.8% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,298,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.58.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $18.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.59. 10,708,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.85. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80. The company has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.