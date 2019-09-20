NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Down 11%

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)’s share price was down 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.15, approximately 1,471,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 989,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of research firms have commented on NPTN. MKM Partners upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.57.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 413.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

