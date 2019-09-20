Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 49,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 25.2% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.49.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. 4,992,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,790,734. The stock has a market cap of $173.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,149.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,282,143 shares of company stock worth $69,198,029. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

