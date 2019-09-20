Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,412 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 79,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 163,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.7% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 945.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,072,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,869,000 after purchasing an additional 969,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,990. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $379.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.