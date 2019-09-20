Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,879,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,948,000 after purchasing an additional 111,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,570,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,170,000 after buying an additional 906,778 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,875,000 after buying an additional 876,940 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,157,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,341,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 861,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$50.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,285. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $50.77.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.