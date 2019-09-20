Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,005,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after buying an additional 856,819 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 178.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 204,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 184,055 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 167.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 141,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,975,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,306,000 after purchasing an additional 138,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 796,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,045. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.70.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cfra set a $35.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

In other news, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $346,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,070,354.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,553,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,576 shares of company stock worth $3,660,497. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

