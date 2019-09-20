Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Navigator and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Navigator alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Navigator had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Navigator’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navigator will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Navigator by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $103,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Navigator by 34.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.