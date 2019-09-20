National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EYE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised National Vision from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on National Vision and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. National Vision has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.27 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.92%. National Vision’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

