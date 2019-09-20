Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.28

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 693672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

Naspers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited provides Internet and entertainment services worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities; and runs various platforms in Internet, video entertainment, and media. It connects people to each other and the wider world, help people in improving their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the local and global content.

