Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBRV. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 64,977 shares of company stock valued at $119,951 and sold 21,773 shares valued at $45,186. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 443,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 91,869 shares during the period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. 5,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,812. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.43.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.