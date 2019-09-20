Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,578,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 468,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,780. Murphy USA Inc has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUSA. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.