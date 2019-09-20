Morgan Stanley Reiterates $129.00 Price Target for Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Paypal from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,199,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,839. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33. Paypal has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,605,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paypal by 37.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,353,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 6,747.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,158,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

