Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Major Shareholder Acquires $70,700.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 70,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

On Sunday, September 15th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $49,490.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 210,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 140,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. 9,384,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,899,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750,661 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,913,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,890,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,323,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.