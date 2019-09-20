Morgan Stanley Boosts JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 680

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective (up previously from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 734.33 ($9.60).

LON JD opened at GBX 694.60 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 630.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 586.08. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 730 ($9.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £91,950 ($120,148.96).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

